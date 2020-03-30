|
Swan, Jane
1921 - 2020
Jane M. Swan, age 99, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1921 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Warren and Janet Moody. Jane grew up in Virginia, yet spent much of her adult life in Columbus, Ohio. Jane remained active and engaged in the community through her golf league, bridge games, and work at HER Realtors. She later moved to Naples, FL to live with her son and daughter-in-law, and then finally to Ft. Worth TX, to be near her brother and sister-in-law. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband John C. Swan, daughter Irene Browning Biscotti, son John C. Swan III, sister-in-law Katherine "Kitsy" Moody and nephew Warren Moody III. She will be greatly missed by granddaughter, Barbara S. Browning (Kim Ward); brother, Warren L. Moody Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Swan: niece, Janet (Gary) Melton; cousin, Barbara "Bobbie" Parrish; and other extended family and friends. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , in lieu of flowers. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2020