Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
New Lebanon Lutheran Church
582 Logan Street North
Junction City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane VanSchoyck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane VanSchoyck


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane VanSchoyck Obituary
Van Schoyck, Jane
1953 - 2019
Jane Susan (Wyrick) Van Schoyck, age 65, of Columbus, died September 21, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. She was born October 8, 1953 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Clarence "Pete" and Lillian Wyrick. Jane is survived by her son, Robert (Shirley) Van Schoyck; daughter, Katie Van Schoyck; granddaughter, Aspen Van Schoyck; brother, James (Marvine) Wyrick; niece, Phyllis Wyrick; aunt, Sally Jo Wyrick; beloved dog, Abby; and many dear friends. Jane was devoted to her family and always looked for ways to help others as evidenced by her career and volunteer work. She worked in customer service at McGraw-Hill for 26 years. Jane loved being involved in PTO at her children's schools and treasured the lifelong friendships she cultivated there. Friends may visit 5-8 p.m. Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Lebanon Lutheran Church, 582 Logan Street North, Junction City, Ohio 43748. Interment to follow at New Lebanon Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to the church in Jane's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now