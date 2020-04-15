|
|
Ware, Jane
Jane Mills Orth Ware, age 84, of Columbus, died Sunday April 12th after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago on February 23, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Brendan Ware, and her parents Henry and Mary Jane Orth. She graduated cum laude from Smith College in 1958. Shortly after graduating, she moved to NYC where she worked at This Week magazine and met Brendan in the standing room section at the Metropolitan Opera. In 1971, she moved to New Jersey and then in 1980, moved to Ohio. In Ohio, she worked as freelance writer for Columbus Monthly, Ohio Magazine, and other publications. She also authored several books on Ohio, including the two-volume Building Ohio, the state's first architectural guide. She was smart, funny and inquisitive. She loved her family, reading, writing, walks in the woods and opera. She did not like cooking. She is survived by her children, Michael (Patricia Murphy), Henry (Jill) and Frieda; grandsons, Leo, Declan and Milo; and sister, Penelope Bareau. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023. Arrangements are being completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad St. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for messages of condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020