Jane Wilson

Wilson, Jane
1932 - 2020
Jane Thomas Wilson went to Heaven to be with Jesus on August 16, 2020. She was 88 years old. Jane was the daughter of Glen and Mattie Thomas of Lebanon, VA. She graduated from Lebanon High School and West Virginia Business College. Jane was member of Grace Bible Church of Gender Rd., Canal Winchester. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, G. Edward Wilson; daughter, Rebecca (Zee) Mahmood of Reynoldsburg, OH; granddaughter, Janna Mahmood; grandsons, Brook and Nicholas Batson; great-granddaughter, Brianna Batson. Her beloved daughter, Robin, preceded her in death. Friends and family may call from 11am-12pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. The funeral service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Thieret. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Allergy & Asthma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
