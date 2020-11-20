Rochester, Janel

1965 - 2020

Janel Rae (McClain) Rochester, passed on Nov. 19, 2020, at home in Grove City, Ohio. Janel was born on Jul. 18, 1965, at Howard AFB, Panama Canal Zone. During her 55-year life, she lived in Amarillo, TX; San Antonio, TX; Minot, ND; Xenia, OH; and Grove City, OH. She was a 1983 graduate of Grove City H.S., and she attended Ohio State Univ. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael Rochester; her mother, Phyllis A. McClain Barnes; sister, Melanie McClain Warner (Jeff) of Grove City; and nephews, Matthew McClain Warner of Wichita, KS and Mason Kincaid Warner of Columbus, OH. She is predeceased by her father George R. McClain, stepfather John (George) Barnes, maternal grandparents Raymond and Mary Fletcher, paternal grandparents Walter and Ivy McClain and very special cousin Helen Fletcher. Like her father, Janel was a fighter and was determined not to let cancer - even multiple cancers over five years - keep her from doing what she wanted to do. She faced cancer head-on and refused to let it diminish her spirit or determination. Janel was a very caring and tender person who had a gift for making others feel special. She was known for her gift-giving and determination to finding just the right greeting card to address one's particular circumstances. Her caring nature extended into jobs as a 911 dispatcher and a personal caregiver to several senior citizens. She also showered her love on her "furry, four-legged children." More than anything, she was a loyal and loving friend, as can be attested to by the "GC Ya Ya Girls." The seven Grove City H.S. grads have remained fast friends and confidants for more than 40 years. The family offers special thanks to Riverside and Grant Hospitals, The James Cancer Center, Ohio Health Hospice, and the many friends who have supported Janel throughout her journey. A memorial service honoring Janel's life will be held at a time when it is safe to do so. Arrangements being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Grove City.



