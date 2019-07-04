|
Allison, Janet
1922 - 2019
Janet Jones Allison, age 97, died on June 29, 2019 at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Born in May 1922, she was preceded in death by her parents Clinton and Bessie Jones, her husband Dr. Morgan Allison, their son Tom Allison, and her sister Eloise Jones Drake. She is survived by children, Susan (Tim) Brady, Anchorage, Alaska, Nancy (Bill) Walsh, Virginia Beach, Virginia; son, Steve (Sara) Allison, Spring Lake, Michigan; 8 grandsons; 7 great grandchildren. She loved her 9 nieces and her nephew. Deyo-Davis Funeral is handling burial in Oak Hill, Ohio next to her beloved husband, in a private family ceremony at a future date. Janet trained as a RN at White Cross Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was a 62 year member of Worthington UMC. She traveled the world with her husband and to visit family. She loved Ohio State, bowling, needlepoint, bridge, reading, and golfing. She was proud of her hole-in-one at Brookside Country Club and of catching a sailfish larger than her husband's fish. She is loved by her family for her humor, joyful outlook, cheerful willingness to help, care and love. She was a giving, loyal friend. The family is very grateful to the loving care provided her by the staff of the Forum and the wonderful caregivers of Wesley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wesley Hospice, New Albany, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 5 to July 9, 2019