Ayala, Janet
Janet Dorothy Ayala, age 72, of Columbus, passed away May 27, 2019. Graduate of Central High School in Valley Stream, NY; Class of 1963. She retired from Abbott Laboratories in Columbus, Ohio and was formerly employed with Huntington Elementary and Marine Midland Bank on Long Island, NY. Member of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Preceded in death by loving husband Raymond, parents Harry and Ruth Seebinger and grandson Michael Bloss. Survived by children, Trisha (Jeffrey) Gruendel, Craig (Jen) Ayala and Brad (Holly) Ayala; grandchildren, Jonathan, Christina, Kyle, Zane, Zoe and Brody; great grandchildren, Aubree, Leonidas, Adalynn and Braxton; as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 5-8 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held Saturday 3 pm with visitation one hour prior to the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Mt. Carmel Hospice. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019