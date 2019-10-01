|
|
Clifton, Janet C.
1930 - 2019
Janet C. Clifton, 88, of Dublin, passed away peacefully October 1, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 22, 1930, to Clarence and Inez Heyder. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William Clifton, Jr.; daughters, Lisa (Dana) Oldfield, Trina Schroeder, Sheila Brill, and Carla Clifton; grandchildren, Vanya, Ashley, Michael; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Laci, Lakyn, Maddox, Knox; and sister, Betty Frebault. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Chris, sister Mildred. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4-7pm, the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10 am with Pastor John Hohe officiating. Interment will follow in Kingwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. To send an online condolence please visit: www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019