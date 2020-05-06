Paoletti, Janet C.
Janet C. Paoletti, age 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Mary (Moloski) Paoletti and her brother Cecil Paoletti, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Karl (Mary Lou) Paoletti; and many nieces, and nephews. Private family burial was held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Arrangements under the direction of JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.