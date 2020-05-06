Janet C. Paoletti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paoletti, Janet C.
1945 - 2020
Janet C. Paoletti, age 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Mary (Moloski) Paoletti and her brother Cecil Paoletti, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Karl (Mary Lou) Paoletti; and many nieces, and nephews. Private family burial was held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Arrangements under the direction of JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved