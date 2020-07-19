Enderle, Janet Carol
1932 - 2020
Janet Carol Enderle, 87, was called home on July 17, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, William (Ruth) and James (Linda); grandchildren Aimee (Mike) Johns, Chrissy (Andy) Abdon, Holly (David) Rhoades and Katie (Zach) Harp; great-grandchildren Nick, Gabe, Lilly, Jaxen, Savannah, Kinleigh and Crew; brother Garner (Pat) Weir, brother-in-law David (Kathy) Enderle and many other caring family members and friends. Carol will be reunited with family members that preceded her in death, including her husband of 59 years, Bill Enderle; her parents, John and Savannah Weir; and her siblings, Helen Shaffer Jarvis, Elizabeth Foster, Doris Hatfield Thompson, Andy Weir, Charlotte Toler, and David Weir. Carol was born and raised in West Virginia and moved to Columbus after graduating from Man High School. She was first employed by Ohio Bell as a telephone operator and eventually retired from Sears. Carol and Bill enjoyed many years of retirement in Columbus, Sarasota, and Maggie Valley. Carol loved to cook and to shop; there was not a mall that she didn't like. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Carol was a light in this world, just a wonderful and pleasant person that was kind to everyone. She loved life and will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Carol's family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, Ohio where attendance levels will be monitored in compliance with social distancing requirements. Guests are required to wear a mask for everyone's continued safety at this time. Private burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg. Carol's family would like to thank the staff at Echo Manor for the care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairhope Hospice. To send messages to Carol's family, please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
