Clary, Janet
Janet R. Clary, age 96, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Whetstone Assisted Living. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on November 7, 1923 to the late Raleigh and Lena (Evans) Fuller. Janet was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church since 1963 where she was a Past-President of the Women's Club. She was the founder of the Clintonville Women's Club where she was a member of the Buds to Bouquet Garden Club, Corresponding Secretary, Recording Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary. Past Trustee and Editor of the Hi-Lighter. Janet is preceded in death by her parents and her son David. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; and son, Steven of Columbus. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to The Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 West Henderson Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.