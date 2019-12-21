|
|
Conner, Janet
Janet Hissong Conner, age 69, died on Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Utica, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Emmert and Joseph M. Hissong. Janet retired as a registered nurse from the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet is survived by her husband of 53 years, Henry Conner; daughters Wendy Kegler (William), of Ohio, Dawn Kegler (Jeff Davis) of Ohio; sons, Richard Conner (Patricia), of SC, and Scott Conner (Renee) of Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; son-in-law, Darrell Lykins; sisters, Deborah Heifner and Terry Smith; and brothers, Joseph Hissong (Linda) and Bruce Hissong (Darla). She was predeceased by her parents and her daughter, Natalie Lykins. A memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date. In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019