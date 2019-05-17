Home

Janet Frazier Copeland, age 90, passed away May 13, 2019 at home in Columbus. Born in Lebanon, Ohio, second youngest of a family of seven children, loving wife and mother; married 66 years to Robert Paul Copeland, retired Army Colonel; lived in Middletown, Ohio; Greenville, Ohio; Dublin, Ohio, and for twenty-eight years, resided in the Naples/Ft. Myers Beach area of Florida. Preceded in death by her parents Hazel Mae and Oliver Frazier, three brothers and three sisters, her son Jeffrey Paul Copeland, and her husband Robert Paul Copeland. Survived by a loving daughter, Paula Jan Copeland of Columbus; a loving daughter-in-law, Susan Boland Copeland of Naples, Florida; two loving granddaughters, Lindsay Orf of Kettering, Ohio and Monica Tannreuther of Newhall, California; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Orf; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held in the chapel at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio on June 2 at 11 a.m. Aria D. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 20, 2019
