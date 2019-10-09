|
|
Corke, Janet
1924 - 2019
Janet Corke, age 95, went to live eternally with her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2019. She was married to her adoring husband, Clayton Corke for 65 years. Janet is survived by two loving daughters, Debi Corke (Willie Robinson) and Rhonda (Jerry) Dye; two wonderful grandchildren, Hannah and Jared; also survived by her brother, Hayward Collins Jr. (Jo) of Charleston, WV.; sister, Jane (John) Morris of Williamstown, WV.; along with a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests on October 14, between the hours of 10AM-12Noon at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, along with a service following at noon, to celebrate Janet's legacy and life. Pastor Glen Stern and Pastor Jerry Dye officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and affection to Janet's Carriage Court of Grove City family. Donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation is appreciated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019