Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
1480 Zettler Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Janet Elaine Romeiser Popp, passed away on February 2, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Sandy (Steve) Howard; grandsons, Scott (Wendy) Howard, and Mark (Lily) Howard; great granddaughters, Makenna, Emily, Bailey, Jillian, and Hannah; nieces, Lynne Romeiser, Paula (Mike) Heeter, Joanie (Dan) Schilling; and nephew, Bob (Michelle) Romeiser. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, from 5-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus 43232. A memorial service will take place on February 11 at 11am at Christ United Methodist Church, 1480 Zettler Road, Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Christ United Methodist Church in Janet's memory. The family wants to thank the nurses and staff on 2 East, 3 East, and Cole and Jennifer from PT and Sister Maureen at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for all the love and care they gave to Janet. To view full details or share condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
