Janet Farmer
1937 - 2020
Evangelist Janet Farmer, age 83. Sunrise April 10, 1937 and Sunset May 23, 2020. Private service Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Friday, May 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory for service. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens Saturday, May 30, 2020 10am. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the FARMER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
MAY
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
MAY
30
Interment
10:00 AM
Northlawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
