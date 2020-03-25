|
Fox, Janet
Janet Lowman Fox, age 83, of Worthington, died March 16, 2020 in Worthington Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald K Fox. Janet is survived by 3 sons, Warren of San Diego, CA, Clark of Denver, CO, and Jonathan of Chiang Mai, Thailand; granddaughters, Olivia and Annalise Fox; and siblings, Judy Jones, John "Phil" Lowman, and Jeff Lowman. Janet was a graduate of Worthington High School, and The Ohio State University (BA) where she met her husband, Don. She was a member of the Worthington United Methodist Church and Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Janet was born in Worthington and lived most of her life there. She and Don married upon graduation from OSU and settled in Worthington in 1970 where they raised their sons. A memorial service will be held the afternoon of September 6, 2020 at the Worthington United Methodist Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020