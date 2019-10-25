Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 347-2595
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Frey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Frey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Frey Obituary
Frey, Janet
Janet Gay Frey, 77, of New Bern, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by family in the home she created for them. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Reed Frey; and her children, Pete Frey and Sarah Howe. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. To read her full obituary and leave a condolence for her family, please visit johnsonfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now