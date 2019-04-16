|
|
Friend, Janet
1934 - 2019
Janet Gale Rinehart Friend, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. Born November 3, 1934 in Columbus, OH to the late Doug and Dorothy Rinehart. She worked at Western Electric Columbus for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Richard Friend and her son Bret Friend. She is survived by her sons, Gary Friend (Susan) Randy Friend (Dianna); daughters, Sheri Dennis (Ed) and Michelle McGuckin (Guy); brothers, Robert Rinehart and Chester Rinehart; and 12 grandchildren, 24 great and 7 great-great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, April 27, 11 am, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Oh in the chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019