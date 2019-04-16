Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Friend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Friend

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Friend Obituary
Friend, Janet
1934 - 2019
Janet Gale Rinehart Friend, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. Born November 3, 1934 in Columbus, OH to the late Doug and Dorothy Rinehart. She worked at Western Electric Columbus for 15 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Frank Richard Friend and her son Bret Friend. She is survived by her sons, Gary Friend (Susan) Randy Friend (Dianna); daughters, Sheri Dennis (Ed) and Michelle McGuckin (Guy); brothers, Robert Rinehart and Chester Rinehart; and 12 grandchildren, 24 great and 7 great-great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, April 27, 11 am, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, Oh in the chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.