Fry, Janet
1949 - 2019
Janet Seall Fry, 69, passed away May 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents George E. and Rosella Seall, brother George Seall, sister Rosalie (Seall) Kidd, sister-in-law Joyce DeLeon. Janet is survived by husband, Roger Fry; brother-in-law, Edward (Joan) Fry; sisters-in-law, Diane (Wayne) Lash and Marcia (Allan) McLane. Janet was a graduate of The Ohio State University and Columbus State. She worked for Children's Hospital for over 25 years. Janet loved to take trips to Europe with Roger, read books, and she had a great fondness for animals. Graveside Service Saturday, May 18 at 11am at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 13, 2019