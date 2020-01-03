Home

Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
1958 - 2020
Gordon, Janet
Janet Maxine Gordon, 61, passed December 17, 2019. Born in Columbus, Oh to Janet Louise Mathews and James Hairston Gordon on August 1, 1958. Survived by sisters, Crystal Gordon, Tamika Gordon and Sandra Lice; brother, Rondala Gordon; uncles, aunts, cousins, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; all of whom she helped raise and loved dearly. Graduate of Marion Franklin H.S., 1976 and attended Columbus State Community College. She traveled statewide as a "Pixy Photographer" until yielding to the heart call into Retail Customer Care/Customer Service with Ohio Bell, Time Warner Media Networks and eventually JC Penney, fulfilling management and specialized entry level positions. Co-workers often attested to her work gatherings and events as genuine experiences of a family functions, filled with love, laughter and joy. Her favorite pastimes were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, reading, journaling and analyzing the symmetry in numbers. Her mother and brothers El Haj Mujahed Badruddeen and James Eugene Gordon preceded her in death. A memorial service at a later time.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
