Graul, Janet
1934 - 2020
Janet Sue Graul, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1934 in Grove City to the late Laurence F. and Emma M. (Deyo) Graul. She obtained her nursing degree from Capital University and worked her 38 year nursing career at Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of the Grove City United Methodist Church and Evans Senior Center. Janet enjoyed travelling during her retirement. Places she travelled were Europe, Mexico, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and following The Ohio State Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, casino gambling, working in her yard, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, and was an avid reader. Janet also had a love for animals. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie and Delores Graul, brothers Joseph and Laurence Graul and two nieces. Survived by two nieces and three nephews; and her sister-in-law, Joanne Graul. A Graveside Service will be held 1pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at Pleasant Cemetery, 14220 Era Road, Mount Sterling, Ohio 43143. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice: donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org
