Herbst, Janet
1938 - 2020
Janet Mae Lorenzoni-Herbst, age 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born July 8, 1938, in Kane, Pennsylvania, to the late Julio Lorenzoni Sr. and Eleanor Sloter-Lorenzoni; also preceded in death by her husband John, brother Richard, sister Nancy and grandson Robert. Janet was a graduate of West High School and the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She is survived by her children; daughter, Theresa (Richard) Bowling; sons Rob Schoppelrei, Michael Schoppelrei, Todd (Juanita) Schoppelrei and Eric (Cathy) Schoppelrei; stepson, Roger Herbst; stepdaughter, Pam (Rob) Huggins; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jakala), Bowling, Jessica (Jason) Adams, Jenna (Alex) Popovich, Julia Bowling, Josiah Schoppelrei, Daniel Schoppelrei, Elizabeth Schoppelrei, Samuel Schoppelrei, Emily Schoppelrei, Andrew Schoppelrei; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jackson Bowling; brothers, Julio (Tina) Lorenzoni Jr. and Paul (Rebecca) Lorenzoni; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N High St Worthington. Donations, in Janet's name, can be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215 (800-272-3900) Please visit www.schoedinger.com
