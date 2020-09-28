1/1
Janet Mae Lorenzoni-Herbst, age 82, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born July 8, 1938, in Kane, Pennsylvania, to the late Julio Lorenzoni Sr. and Eleanor Sloter-Lorenzoni; also preceded in death by her husband John, brother Richard, sister Nancy and grandson Robert. Janet was a graduate of West High School and the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She is survived by her children; daughter, Theresa (Richard) Bowling; sons Rob Schoppelrei, Michael Schoppelrei, Todd (Juanita) Schoppelrei and Eric (Cathy) Schoppelrei; stepson, Roger Herbst; stepdaughter, Pam (Rob) Huggins; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jakala), Bowling, Jessica (Jason) Adams, Jenna (Alex) Popovich, Julia Bowling, Josiah Schoppelrei, Daniel Schoppelrei, Elizabeth Schoppelrei, Samuel Schoppelrei, Emily Schoppelrei, Andrew Schoppelrei; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jackson Bowling; brothers, Julio (Tina) Lorenzoni Jr. and Paul (Rebecca) Lorenzoni; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N High St Worthington. Donations, in Janet's name, can be made to: Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215 (800-272-3900) Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or express condolences. Sign the online guestbook at www.dispatch.com/obituaries

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
