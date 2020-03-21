Home

Janet Hertenstein


1938 - 2020
Hertenstein, Janet
1938 - 2020
Janet Hertenstein, age 81, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 18, 2020.
Janet was a Jersey girl whose family moved her to Florida where she later attended University of Miami. She later met her husband and moved to Ohio. Janet lived a full life as a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed doing things in the community, card club, art, playing piano, traveling and annual cruises with friends. She attended Upper Arlington Lutheran Church in Hilliard and The Palms in Sarasota. Janet is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hertenstein who worked and retired at WBNS 10TV. She is survived by son Richard and wife Lori, grandchildren Zackory, Samantha, Amber, Allison and Sophia. Services to be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -