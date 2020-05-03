Hickman, Janet
1940 - 2020
Janet Hope Hickman, 79, of Columbus, passed away on April 30, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's. She was born on July 8, 1940 in Kilbourne to Bernard and Pauline (Williams) Gephart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John D. Hickman and brother Donald (Duff) Gephart. Janet was an author, educator and mentor. She graduated from the Ohio State University with a B.S. in 1960, an M.A. in 1964 and a Ph.D. in 1979. Her life's work was teaching others and learning herself how to use children's literature to enrich the lives and learning of children and young adults. She wrote seven books for young adults, including three that were Ohio-based historical fiction, one fantasy novel and three novels about growing up in small town Ohio, including the award winning Jericho, which won an Ohioana Book Award and was a Boston Globe/Horn Book Honor Book in 1995. She taught gifted eighth graders in Whitehall from 1961-1964, was a part time children's literature instructor from 1968-1973 and a member of the faculty of the College of Education and Human Ecology from 1979-2005. She taught and mentored many librarians, elementary educators and graduate students during that time (and was mentored by Charlotte Huck, a cherished friend, colleague, text book co-author and neighbor in whose honor she spearheaded the foundation of a children's literature chair at O.S.U.). For many years she organized a children's literature conference in Columbus, bringing together educators and authors. She was also actively involved in raising her children and grandchildren, volunteering with their schools, baking cookies (almost 50 years of snickerdoodles on the first day of school for some family member somewhere), drinking wine and scotch (especially while indexing text books), enjoying long walks and Ohio State sports (especially with her husband John). Janet will be greatly missed by her children, John (Woody) Hickman (Melissa), Holly H. Heer, Matthew B. Gephart (Angela); and grandchildren, Susanna, Alexander, Ellie, John (Nat), Everly and Sadie. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Janet's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Charlotte S. Huck Children's Literature Fund at the Ohio State University (302885).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 9, 2020.