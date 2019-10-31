|
|
Johnson, Janet
1949 - 2019
Janet Johnson, a.k.a. Gigi, a.k.a. JJ, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Dorothy and Raymond Petry. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Johnson, and her beloved sister Ann (Petry/Pass). She is survived by her sons, Seth (Melody), Devin (Liz), and Travis (Betsy); her grandchildren, Aria, Sebastian, Willa, Julia, and Ambler; her siblings, Sue (Duane), John (Marise), Joe (Darlene) and Tom; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Janet loved attending church, playing cards, playing with dogs, and being a stubborn, yet intensely loved, pain in the butt to her family. Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3 from 2-5 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, at 10 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive. Fr. Tom Petry, Celebrant. Burial in procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to ASPCA or another dog-themed charity. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Janet's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019