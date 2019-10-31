The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
1300 Urban Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Johnson


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Janet Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Janet
1949 - 2019
Janet Johnson, a.k.a. Gigi, a.k.a. JJ, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Dorothy and Raymond Petry. She is preceded in death by her husband Bobby Johnson, and her beloved sister Ann (Petry/Pass). She is survived by her sons, Seth (Melody), Devin (Liz), and Travis (Betsy); her grandchildren, Aria, Sebastian, Willa, Julia, and Ambler; her siblings, Sue (Duane), John (Marise), Joe (Darlene) and Tom; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Janet loved attending church, playing cards, playing with dogs, and being a stubborn, yet intensely loved, pain in the butt to her family. Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3 from 2-5 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 4, at 10 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Drive. Fr. Tom Petry, Celebrant. Burial in procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to ASPCA or another dog-themed charity. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Janet's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now