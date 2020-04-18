|
|
Maroscher, Janet L.
1939 - 2020
Janet L. (nee Swaney) Maroscher, 80, born October 20, 1939 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Roy and Ina Swaney, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Udo Maroscher; daughters, Kim Chisley and Mandy Johnson (Robert); son Nathan Houk (Elizabeth) as well as sister, Judy Clevenger (Larry) and brother Gordon Swaney (Jeanne) residing in Florida. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Ben and Evan (Abby) Johnson, Roby and Zak Aeling (Angela), Owen and Kamron Chisley and Mayci King (Josh) and several great-grandchildren. Janet was a 1961 graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in music education. She retired from Mt. Carmel East Hospital after 19 years as a medical transcriptionist. She was an accomplished pianist and long-time accompanist for the Columbus Maennerchor. She and Udo performed as a piano vocal duet in many churches and for many organizations near and far. Jan loved traveling and she and Udo visited all 50 states and 13 foreign countries. She served as secretary of the Columbus Council of the Navy League for over ten years and spent her free time crocheting and doing needlepoint. Due to the corona virus, there will be no visiting hours or services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Navy League, c/o Schoedinger East Chapel or the Motts Military Museum, 5075 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport, OH 43125. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Jan's family
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020