Janet Lorraine Jones


1936 - 2019
Janet Lorraine Jones Obituary
Jones, Janet Lorraine
Janet Lorraine Bruce Jones. Born March 14, 1936, died August 22, 2019. The family will receive friends at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 E. MAIN ST., MOUNT STERLING, OH 43143, Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2-5 PM. Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences and to view the full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
