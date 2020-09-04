1/
Janet M. Lotz
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lotz, Janet M.
1939 - 2020
Janet M. Lotz, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Janet was born on April 20, 1939. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William Lotz Sr., parents Walter Sr. and Christina Stout, son Steven Lotz and brothers Walter (Virginia) Stout Jr. and James "Bill" Stout. Survived her son, Bill (Barb) Lotz; three grandsons, Dustin (Tiffany) Lotz, Daryl (Amie) Lotz and Derek (Danna) Lotz; their four great grandchildren, Diesel, Bailee, Devyn and Chloee; and brother, Bob Stout. A graveside funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:30PM at The Grove City Cemetery (Old Section). The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Grove City United Methodist Church. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio with a complete obituary and online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:30 PM
The Grove City Cemetery (Old Section)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved