Lotz, Janet M.
1939 - 2020
Janet M. Lotz, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Janet was born on April 20, 1939. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William Lotz Sr., parents Walter Sr. and Christina Stout, son Steven Lotz and brothers Walter (Virginia) Stout Jr. and James "Bill" Stout. Survived her son, Bill (Barb) Lotz; three grandsons, Dustin (Tiffany) Lotz, Daryl (Amie) Lotz and Derek (Danna) Lotz; their four great grandchildren, Diesel, Bailee, Devyn and Chloee; and brother, Bob Stout. A graveside funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:30PM at The Grove City Cemetery (Old Section). The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Grove City United Methodist Church. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio with a complete obituary and online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com