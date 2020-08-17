Bland, Janet Marie
1937 - 2020
Janet Marie (Pool) Bland, age 82, of Dublin, passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at Kobacker House, Columbus. She was born September 5, 1937 in Delaware, Ohio. Janet attended Linden McKinley High School and was an avid reader who enjoyed politics and scripture study. Janet cherished the time raising her children and especially enjoyed the moments with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father Orville F. Pool, mother Grace (Lewis) Pool Rengert, sister Geraldine "Gerry" (John) Rausch. Survived by loving husband of 67 years, John D. Bland Sr., who she married July, 10, 1953 in Liberty, IN; children, Durina (Dennis) McCarty, John Daniel "Dan" (Mary) Bland, Jr, Tracy (Jeanna) Bland; 6 grandchildren, Douglas (Deandra) McCarty, Kaylie (Brady) Bandow, Cody (Stephanie) Bland, Erin Bland, Kei Bland, Stacy Bland; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. A graveside service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Darby Township Cemetery, 16500 Middleburg – Plain City Road (County Road 57), Unionville Center, Ohio 43040. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Home Reach Hospice / Kobacker House, Ohiohealth Foundation, 3430 Ohiohealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
