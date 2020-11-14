O'Brien, Janet Marie Burnstedt
Janet Marie Burnstedt O'Brien, age 97, of Columbus, Ohio, peacefully left this world on November 11, 2020. She was born February 21, 1923, in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Alma and Henry Burnstedt. Preceded in death by her brother Lloyd (Hank) Burnstedt and sister Margaret Wallis, Janet is survived by her four children, Gary (Lynne) O'Brien of Columbus, Ohio, Dan (Denise) O'Brien of Timnath, Colorado, Nancy (Ralph) Williamson of Piketon, Ohio and Kathy Vansant of Pickerington, Ohio. In addition, Janet is survived by eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and five nieces. Janet was well known in central Ohio as a skilled pianist/organist/accompanist at area churches, piano bars, theatres, etc. Janet is a participant in The Ohio State University College of Medicine Body Donation Program. A celebration of Janet's life will be planned for a later date, after pandemic conditions are no longer a concern.For a full obituary and remembrances, please visit www.HillFuneral.com