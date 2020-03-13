|
|
McNelis, Janet
1949 - 2020
Janet Kiel McNelis, age 71, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Janet was born in Cincinnati and raised in Fort Thomas, KY. She earned her Bachelor's degree at the University of Kentucky and earned her Master's degree at Troy State University. Janet began her career as a teacher and then joined the US Air Force. She retired from the US Air Force as a Lt. Colonel and then went on to work at JP Morgan Chase where she retired in 2015. Janet loved traveling, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Lewis Center. Janet is survived by her children, Lt. Colonel Grant (Carrie) McNelis, Daniel McNelis, and Kara (Steve) Atkinson; brother, Paul (Susan) Kiel; sister, Karen (Robert) Pritchett; grandchildren, Scarlett, Georgia, Sadie and Anna; life partner, Tim Kelly; and her nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial service will be held later at St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 7481 S Old State Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Anglican Church. Updated information about services will be on Rutherford Funeral Home website when available. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020