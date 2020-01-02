|
|
Milliner, Janet
1940 - 2020
Janet L. (Ramey) Milliner, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020. Survived by husband, George; son, Don (Angie) Ramey; daughter, Roxana Camden; 4 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Lois Dunn; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020 beginning at 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, OH. Pastor Phil Spriggs officiating. Interment Reber Hill Cemetery. To sign and view Marilyn's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2020