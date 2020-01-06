|
|
Milliner, Janet
1940 - 2020
Janet L. (Ramey) Milliner, age 79 went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020. Survived by husband George; son, Don (Angie) Ramey; daughter, Roxana (Mike) Camden; 2 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister, Lois (Herb) Dunn; a niece and nephew. Memorial Service to take place at a later time at Grace Ministries on Rathmell Road Lockbourne, OH. To sign and view Janet's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020