1/1
Janet Payne
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Payne, Janet
Janet Saunders Payne, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Janet was born September 21,1938 in Logan, WV, to Margaret Bailey Saunders and H.L. (Jack) Saunders. The family moved to Ashland, KY and several years later, Janet graduated from Ashland High School in 1956. Higher education was completed at Ashland Junior College, Marshall College, and Ohio State University. Janet began her teaching career at Hager Elementary in Ashland. Janet married S. Keith Payne in August, 1958, and several years later, the couple was transferred with Ashland Chemical Company to Columbus, Ohio. Janet continued her teaching career of over thirty years at Wilson Elementary in Worthington, OH, where the couple lived for 40 years. Janet and Keith were members of Worthington Presbyterian Church, where she was a tireless supporter of the Red Cross blood drive. Janet and Keith were married for 55 years. After Keith's death in 2013, Janet moved back to Ashland in 2016 to be near her family. She attended First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Ashland, where she sang in the choir. An animal lover, Janet is also remembered for her kindness, her humor, her amazing cooking ability, and her intense love for her family. The loss of Janet is deeply heartfelt by her family and friends. Survivors include her beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Richard Rous, Kay and John Paul Barker; nephews, Bruce and James Rous; nieces, Maribeth Rous and Rebecca (Lance) Vest; three great-nephews, David Rous, John and Benjamin Vest; a great-niece, Heather Weeks; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sharron Payne; plus other relatives and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice. The family will hold a private memorial service to honor Janet's life. To share a remembrance of Janet or to express a condolence to her family, please visit: www.steenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved