Janet Saunders Payne, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Janet was born September 21,1938 in Logan, WV, to Margaret Bailey Saunders and H.L. (Jack) Saunders. The family moved to Ashland, KY and several years later, Janet graduated from Ashland High School in 1956. Higher education was completed at Ashland Junior College, Marshall College, and Ohio State University. Janet began her teaching career at Hager Elementary in Ashland. Janet married S. Keith Payne in August, 1958, and several years later, the couple was transferred with Ashland Chemical Company to Columbus, Ohio. Janet continued her teaching career of over thirty years at Wilson Elementary in Worthington, OH, where the couple lived for 40 years. Janet and Keith were members of Worthington Presbyterian Church, where she was a tireless supporter of the Red Cross blood drive. Janet and Keith were married for 55 years. After Keith's death in 2013, Janet moved back to Ashland in 2016 to be near her family. She attended First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Ashland, where she sang in the choir. An animal lover, Janet is also remembered for her kindness, her humor, her amazing cooking ability, and her intense love for her family. The loss of Janet is deeply heartfelt by her family and friends. Survivors include her beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Richard Rous, Kay and John Paul Barker; nephews, Bruce and James Rous; nieces, Maribeth Rous and Rebecca (Lance) Vest; three great-nephews, David Rous, John and Benjamin Vest; a great-niece, Heather Weeks; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sharron Payne; plus other relatives and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the charity of your choice
