Janet Sue (Borders) Quigley, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1947 in Lowmansville, KY to the late Samuel and Pearl (Kreemer) Borders. She had a great work ethic and worked at Volunteers of America in Grove City right until the end. She will be dearly missed by her work family there. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Quigley, son David, her parents, and dear friend Jim Hayslip. She is survived by her sister, Louise (Darrell) McDaniel; brother, Kountrye "Kenny" Borders, George (Tonya) Borders, and John (Gloria) Borders; aunt, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St, where the funeral will be at 12:30PM on July 31, 2020. Pastor Tim Womack officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral
12:30 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
July 23, 2020
We will miss u and u will always be in our heart
jamie willard
Coworker
