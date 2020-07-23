Quigley, Janet

1947 - 2020

Janet Sue (Borders) Quigley, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1947 in Lowmansville, KY to the late Samuel and Pearl (Kreemer) Borders. She had a great work ethic and worked at Volunteers of America in Grove City right until the end. She will be dearly missed by her work family there. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Quigley, son David, her parents, and dear friend Jim Hayslip. She is survived by her sister, Louise (Darrell) McDaniel; brother, Kountrye "Kenny" Borders, George (Tonya) Borders, and John (Gloria) Borders; aunt, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and other dear friends and family. Friends may call from 6-8PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St, where the funeral will be at 12:30PM on July 31, 2020. Pastor Tim Womack officiating. Interment Sunset Cemetery.



