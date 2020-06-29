Clary, Janet R.
Janet R. Clary, age 96, of Columbus, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Whetstone Assisted Living. She was born in Lakewood, Ohio on November 7, 1923 to the late Raleigh and Lena (Evans) Fuller. A graduate of Bliss College, Janet was a secretary for Hadley & Associates Insurance. She was a member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church since 1963 where she was a Past-President of the United Methodist Women (Maple Grove UMW), contributed to the Shawl Ministry and was a Cub Scouts Den Mother. Janet was a member of the Clintonville Woman's Club where she was the Founder of the Buds to Bouquets Garden Club. At CWC she also was Corresponding Secretary, Recording Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary. Past Trustee and Editor of the Hi-Lighter. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Louise Fuller Lukens and her son David. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; and son, Stephen of Columbus. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to The Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 7 West Henderson Road, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.