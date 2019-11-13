|
|
James, Janet S.
Janet S. James, 63, of New Albany, passed on Nov. 6, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1956 in Columbus to David and Rose (Black) VanMatre who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Dennis; sons, Jonathan (Tracey), David (Robin), Jeremy (Stacy); 5 grandchildren, AJ, Kiley, Ellie, Macie, and Chelsie; sister, Diana (Paul) Heine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet loved her family and spending time with them. She enjoyed kids and helping others, especially at the soccer field, and was a member of New Albany United Methodist Church. Janet, cousins, and the Bunco family enjoyed activities together. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Janet's Celebration of Life service will be held at New Albany United Methodist Church at 20 S. Third St. in New Albany, OH 43054 on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Visitation at 6pm, Service at 7pm, followed by light food. Memorial donations can be made to the cancer association of your choice. The family was assisted by Newcomer NE Chapel. To share a message with the family, please click on the "Share Memories" tab above.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019