Julian, Janet S.
1932 - 2019
Janet S. Julian, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 15, 1932 to the late Carl S. and Bertha (Hicks) Shere. Janet grew up in Grandview Heights and was a proud graduate of Grandview Heights High School in 1951. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Janet centered her life on her family as a homemaker. She was also a realtor and active volunteer throughout her life. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dominic; children, Krista (John) Voltolini, Donna (Larry) Albanese and Steve (Christine) Julian; 13 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Her family will receive friends from 4-7PM Monday, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N State St, Westerville, OH 43082. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Janet loved children and her beloved dog, Dollie. For those who wish to donate contributions in Janet's name, please consider two charities close to her heart; or to the Humane Society of Delaware County. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019