Smith, Janet
1927 - 2020
Janet Lee Smith (Metzger), age 92, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years David M. Smith on August 4, 2013. Also preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy (Kohr) Metzger of Columbus, grandchildren Candice R. Roberts and Robert A. Wiedebusch of Grove City, brother-in-law James H. Smith. Survived by her children, Craig D. Smith, Claudia S. (Larry) Myers, Curtis L. Smith and Clark A. (April) Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Kristin (Kevin) Brown, David Smith; great grandchildren, Chelsea Smith, Clarissa Bennett, Kayla (James) Graham, Cole and Kora Roberts, Emily, Shelby and Aiden Brown; great great grandchildren, Darby and Sabrina; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Richard Pendell; sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Overmyer and Nancy Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City for 55 years. Friends may visit on Sunday from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, where funeral will be held Monday at 11 AM, with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020