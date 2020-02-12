Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Smith Obituary
Smith, Janet
1927 - 2020
Janet Lee Smith (Metzger), age 92, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years David M. Smith on August 4, 2013. Also preceded in death by her parents George and Dorothy (Kohr) Metzger of Columbus, grandchildren Candice R. Roberts and Robert A. Wiedebusch of Grove City, brother-in-law James H. Smith. Survived by her children, Craig D. Smith, Claudia S. (Larry) Myers, Curtis L. Smith and Clark A. (April) Smith; grandchildren, Stephanie Smith, Kristin (Kevin) Brown, David Smith; great grandchildren, Chelsea Smith, Clarissa Bennett, Kayla (James) Graham, Cole and Kora Roberts, Emily, Shelby and Aiden Brown; great great grandchildren, Darby and Sabrina; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Richard Pendell; sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Overmyer and Nancy Smith; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grove City for 55 years. Friends may visit on Sunday from 1-4 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, where funeral will be held Monday at 11 AM, with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -