Janet Ann Stacy, age 78, of Galena, Ohio, passed away at St. Ann's Hospital on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born April 2, 1941, to the late Ircel and Juanita (Melson) Knedler. A 1959 graduate of Fairfield High School, she married Leo R. Stacy, on May 22, 1965. Janet worked in the Office of Planned Giving for The Ohio State University for over 20 years, from which she retired. Visitation Thursday, June 27 from 5-7p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, with services there Friday, June 28 at 1p.m. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Stacy family. Complete obituary at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019