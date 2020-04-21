|
|
Svensson, Janet
1932 - 2020
Janet Royer Svensson, age 88, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born and raised in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Ira and Grayce Royer, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ernest D. Svensson, her sister Rosanne Miller and brother Richard Royer. Jan graduated from Canton Lehman High School where she was a debate team champion, and attended The Ohio State University. She served as receptionist for Battelle Memorial Institute and was married June 9, 1956 at First Community Church in Columbus. She supported her husband in his Air Force and teaching careers and as his dental practice manager, while raising their three children. Jan was a member of the Chancel Choir at Trinity United Methodist Church for over 30 years and a charter member of The Ohio State University Hospitals Service Board, where she logged countless hours volunteering at the surgery family waiting desk. She embodied "others before self", always lending a helping hand to those in need and showing kindness through serving, giving and self-sacrifice. She will be greatly missed by her children, Linda (Larry) Gable, Mark (Suzanne) Svensson, and Carol (Jerry) Jenkins; grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren Spadafora), Bryan and Matthew Gable, and Hayley and Aubrey Svensson; sister, Carolyn (Harold) Ross; many extended family members, friends, neighbors, and fellow volunteers. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with Private arrangements at this time. Please check www.schoedinger.com for future services, to share a special memory or to sign Jan's online guestbook.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020