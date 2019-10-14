Home

Janet Weldy


1940 - 2019
Janet Weldy Obituary
Weldy, Janet
Janet K. Weldy, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of West Jefferson, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Canal Winchester. She was born June 17, 1940 in Piqua to the late Thomas J. and Erma (Lemke) Jamieson Sr. She married Ronald J. Weldy September 13, 1958 in Piqua, he preceded her in death November 25, 2007. Survivors include three sons, Kris, Kurt, Kory; a daughter, Kathryn; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Charlyne Jamieson; and her best friend, Sally Hurt. For the complete obituary and information regarding her Funeral Services and Celebration of Life please click to this link, www.jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
