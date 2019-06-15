|
|
Sibio, Janette
1950 - 2019
Janette Sibio, 68, of Grandview Hts., June 12, 2019 at OSU Hospital. Graduate of Northland High School (1969). Retired from T. Marzetti Co. Survived by husband Nick; sister Debbie (Wes) Dyer; niece Laynya Hamman; great nieces Cortny Stricker, Katelyn and Grace Hamman; great nephew Kyle Hamman. Friends may call at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W Fifth Ave., Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. where a service will follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019