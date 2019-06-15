Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Sibio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette Sibio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janette Sibio Obituary
Sibio, Janette
1950 - 2019
Janette Sibio, 68, of Grandview Hts., June 12, 2019 at OSU Hospital. Graduate of Northland High School (1969). Retired from T. Marzetti Co. Survived by husband Nick; sister Debbie (Wes) Dyer; niece Laynya Hamman; great nieces Cortny Stricker, Katelyn and Grace Hamman; great nephew Kyle Hamman. Friends may call at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W Fifth Ave., Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. where a service will follow at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now