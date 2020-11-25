Allbright Lalonde, Janice

Janice E. Allbright Lalonde, age 82, passed away November 18, 2020 at SEM Haven in Milford, OH. She was born in Cincinnati, the daughter of George and Delores (nee Anderson) Benhase. Jan graduated Regina High School in 1956. She enjoyed working outside the home at General Electric, Grant-Otterbein Urgent Care, Ohio Pork Producers Council, Illinois State University, and the City of Reynoldsburg. She loved to write, draw, and do the daily cryptoquote and crossword. But her passion was gardening and over the years she won several awards for her beautiful gardens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald Allbright, in 2006 and her grandson Ethan Elsner. She is survived by her second husband, Joseph Lalonde of Powell, OH: her children, Sue (Terry) Dittmer of Columbus, Judy (Michael) Cain of Batavia, and Tom (Kris) Allbright of Dayton; her grandchildren, Brian Dittmer, Amy Dittmer, Nick (Elizabeth) Elsner, Lindy Elsner, Adam Allbright, and Abby Allbright; her siblings, Jim Benhase, Marilyn Powers, and Karen Stolze; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service and burial at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held after the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided. The Kiss of the Sun for pardon, The Song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer God's heart in a garden, Than anywhere else on Earth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store