|
|
Allen, Janice
1933 - 2019
Janice C. (Schneider) Allen, of Columbus, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born June 13, 1933 in Detroit, MI to the late Rudolph and Eugenia (Chupka) Schneider. She was married to the late Robert B. Allen from 1952 to 1974. During her lifetime Jan worked as a church secretary and was secretary to the Ohio State Board of Review for many years until her retirement. She is survived by three children, Michael Allen, Terry (Lylyn) Allen, Kimberly Hedrick; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Karen (Jack) Thompson, Theodora (Thomas) Cichoski, and Roberta Riddlebaugh; one brother, Donald Schneider; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her special friend Rory Thacker, brother Richard Schneider, grandson Sean Allen, son-in-law George Hedrick. Jan was taken to EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., for private viewing by family and cremation. There will be a memorial service later in Michigan. Condolences and tributes can be offered online at www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 30, 2019