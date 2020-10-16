1/1
Janice Ann Rhyan
1936 - 2020
Rhyan, Janice Ann
1936 - 2020
Janice Ann Rhyan, 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020 with family by her side. Janice is predeceased by her parents John and Gladys Wade, sister Maxine Wade and brother Lowell Wade. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Don Rhyan, daughters Christine Brahler (Terry), Dianna Rhyan (Mark) and Cynthia Pearson (Buzz), grandchildren Rhyan, Erin and Nicholas, brother Larry Wade and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Janice was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School, class of 1954 and a graduate of the Mount Carmel School of Nursing, class of 1957. She was a charter and lifelong member of Christ Presbyterian Churchand served as a church secretary there for many years. She most loved raising her family, being "Memaw", spending time with family and close friends, Tuesday card club, many lunch groups, sending cards and shopping.
She was a lady first and foremost. We will miss her huge heart, her hugs and her laugh. Janice shared an unconditional love for her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43213 or at mountcarmelfoundation.org to support the MCCN Our Legacy of Learning -Student Emergency Fund. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Newcomer-NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd. Columbus, Ohio. Burial will be private. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus. com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
