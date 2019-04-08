Blatz, Janice

1937 - 2019

Janice Roberta Blatz, 81, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born April 11, 1937 in Mount Victory, Ohio to the late Willis and Virginia (Smiley) Evans. Janice was blind from birth and grew up with a passion to help others. She was a very active member of the Noon Lions Club, W.A.S., and volunteered at Voice Corps. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by loving husband of 37 years, Vern Blatz and siblings Bob Evans and Tom Allen. Janice is survived by children, Julie (Brad) Allen, Tim (Lori) Blatz, and Steve (Denise); grandchildren, Richard Allen, Kristine (Josh) Hudson, Adam Blatz, and Keegan Coldiron; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sis) Allen; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City with Prayer Service being held at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the Newsreel Magazine or the Voice Corps. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary