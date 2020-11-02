Boyer, Janice
1942 - 2020
Janice Eileen Boyer, age 78, of Groveport, OH, passed away November 1, 2020. She was born October 20, 1942 in Hamden, OH to the late Melvin and Elsie Boyer. She worked at Borden Inc. for 22 years in Information Processing and Bank One (Chase), retiring from Chase Bank in 2008. Janice loved watching Judge Judy, cooking and playing Mahjong. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers John Boyer and Gene Boyer. Survivors include her daughter, Jamie (Tony) Frisbey; brother, Chuck (Carolyn) Boyer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may visit 11am-1pm on Thursday, November 5, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Donations may be made in her name to the American Lung Association
