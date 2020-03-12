Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
First Church of God
3480 Refugee Rd
Janice Camper


1958 - 2020
Janice Camper Obituary
Camper, Janice
1958 - 2020
Janice Elaine Camper, age 61. Sunrise October 26, 1958 and Sunset March 7, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Memorial Service 12PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CAMPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
