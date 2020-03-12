|
|
Camper, Janice
1958 - 2020
Janice Elaine Camper, age 61. Sunrise October 26, 1958 and Sunset March 7, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Memorial Service 12PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CAMPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020